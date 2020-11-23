Taylor honored for longtime service

This November, the Dorchester Heritage Center invites you to honor our local veterans like Edsel T. Taylor who, in addition to his duties as a Prison Warden in South Carolina, serves on the Board of Trustees of the Dorchester Heritage Center.
Taylor Taylor was born Aug. 5, 1943, the only son of J.D. and Eara Bell Hilton Taylor, grew up in rural Ridgeville area and graduated from Harleyville–Ridgeville High School. Taylor then attended Appalachian State University and graduated in 1965.
When it became apparent, he would be drafted into military service after graduating and having just completing college, Taylor decided to apply for Officer Candidate School (OCS) in the United States Army.
In light of this, Taylor skipped basic training and went straight to Fort Sam Houston, Texas in October 1966.
After successfully completing OCS, Taylor was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps. Shortly after graduation, he received orders for combat duty in Vietnam.
Taylor arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, in March 1967 and was assigned to the 6th Field Hospital.
Several months later, Taylor was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and reassigned to a Battalion Medical Aid Station in support of the 5th Special Forces Group.
As Commanding Officer of the medical unit, his mission was to treat wounded soldiers and either return them to combat duty or medically evacuate them for further treatment.
It was during this assignment that he endured the heaviest fighting of his Vietnam tour of duty.
During the late night of Jan. 30, 1968, the Tet Offensive was initiated.
When the main operation began the next morning, the offensive was countrywide and well-coordinated; eventually more than 80,000 PAVN/VC troops struck more than 100 towns and cities, including 36 of 44 provincial capitals, five of the six autonomous cities, 72 of 245 district towns, and the southern capital.
The offensive was the largest military operation conducted by either side up to that point in the war.
After weeks of fighting, some 12,727 U.S. and South Vietnamese were casualties and 2,600 were killed during the offensive.
Taylor survived the Tet Offensive, but sadly he lost several of his close friends and witnessed more death and destruction than he said he could ever imagine.
“That highlighted my Vietnam experience and made me realize how fortunate I was to have a peaceful and quiet home in the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” Taylor said.
After his Vietnam tour of duty, Taylor was assigned to the 28th Surgical Hospital (MASH) at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He held the position of Commanding Officer of the 28th MASH Unit until he completed his active duty on Oct. 10, 1969.
Shortly after leaving active duty, Taylor found work in the South Carolina Prison System as a warden. He also realized how important the military was to himself and to his country and he knew he wanted to continue to serve.
To do this, Taylor joined the Army Reserves as a captain in the Medical Service Corps. He was assigned to the 3,270th USA Hospital at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. After being promoted to Major, he was transferred to the 3271st USA Hospital in Charleston as the Hospital Executive Officer.
Taylor said one of his most interesting assignments as a Reservist was when he was assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade.
Elements of the 360th were activated during the Grenada Invasion in 1983 and he, along with several of his colleagues, were ordered to active duty and deployed to Grenada, West Indies.
As part of a “Civil Affairs Task Force,” it was his mission to assess the damages that had occurred to the schools as a result of the military invasion.
When Taylor was meeting with Grenada’s Minister of Education and other local Governmental Officials, it was revealed that he was a Prison Warden in his civilian occupation.
Taylor was quickly asked for help and to give advice to the Minister of Prisons and local prison managers.
For Taylor, this was very interesting and rewarding to help as their prison system was very antiquated and years behind the USA prison system, he said.
He said he even offered help outside of his military duties and agreed to assemble a large box of training materials and lesson plans to help them improve their prison processes.
Completing his assignment in Grenada, Taylor rounded out his military service in what turned out to be his most rewarding and interesting assignment of his military career, he said.
As a newly promoted Lieutenant Colonel, he was selected to serve on the staff of the 120th Army Reserve Command Headquarters, Ft. Jackson in the position of Provost Marshal.
As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the Command, Taylor was responsible for the physical security and law enforcement activities for all the Army Reserve Units and the Reserve Centers located in South Carolina and North Carolina.
This position afforded him the opportunity to advance his education and experience in the field of law enforcement and physical security which contributed significantly to his civilian occupation as well as his military work.
During Taylor’s 28 years of military service, he received numerous awards and decorations. Among the most noteworthy were two Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals and several Unit Distinguished Service Ribbons.
After his retirement from the military in 1994, Taylor devoted his fulltime effort to his prison warden position with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Recently, Taylor received recognition as the longest serving prison warden in the country with more than 51 years of continuous service.
It is the Dorchester Heritage Center’s great fortune to have Taylor Taylor on its Board of Trustees and we thank him for his service.
About this series
The Dorchester Heritage Center opened its Veteran’s Exhibit on Memorial Day 2018.
That exhibit is dedicated in honor of all our local veterans, especially those who gave their lives in the service our country.
If you have a story to share regarding any local veterans, please contact us so we may document and preserve it for future.
The Dorchester Heritage Center is located at 101 Ridge St., St. George, SC 29477. Contact the center at 843-931- 1021.