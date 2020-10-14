Swimmers compete for championships

Ashley Ridge swimmer Kennedy Elwood streamlines after coming off the wall for the start of a Girls 100 Yard Backstroke heat Oct. 10 during the Class AAAAA Girls Swimming Championships. Teams from across the state competed in North Charleston Oct. 10-11 during the South Carolina High School League Swimming Championships. The North Charleston Aquatic Center was the host site for the Class AAA, Class AAAA and Class AAAAA state meets, the first state finals of the 2020-21 school year. The past several years those meets were held in Columbia, but the addition of the new aquatic center helped the City of North Charleston earn this year’s bid. Individual and team champions were crowned during the events. For more information from the championships see Page B1.