‘Sweetest Week Ever,’ celebrates Summerville

Summerville’s 9th Annual Sweet Tea Festival has been re-imagined this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
The most popular attractions of the annual festival have been scaled down into a series of micro events meant to celebrate Summerville art, culture and hospitality. The festival begins Monday, Sept. 14 and continues through Friday, Sept. 18.
Dubbed “The Sweetest Week Ever,” the event provides an opportunity to bring modest size groups to the downtown over a longer period of time. Participants are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wear masks as they check out all that the week has to offer.
On Monday evening the Summerville Orchestra’s Jazz ensemble will perform in Hutchinson Square. Live music performances continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings with performances by Eric Barnette, Michael Freund, Dan Riley, and Joshua Jarman.
Summerville’s community art center, the Public Works Art Center, is organizing a community art project in Hutchinson Square every evening. Additionally, the center is participating in other events throughout the week.
The town’s parks and recreation department is hosting a yoga session Tuesday evening in Hutchinson Square. The Flowertown Players will perform on Wednesday evening followed by live music performances.
Sweet Tea tastings will take place on Thursday evening in various stores in the downtown area as well as Hutchinson Square.
A scavenger hunt takes place on every day of the Sweetest Week Ever, along with unique sales and deals in Summerville’s locally owned businesses.
The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has its monthly Food Truck Friday at lunchtime on Friday at the Chamber office located at 402 N. Main St.
Nina Belle's Boutique is hosting two demonstrations throughout the week; one about essential oils and another on vinyl products. Katie Mae's Klassy Flea & Antique Market is hosting a Farmhouse Paint Workshop at 11 a.m. on Friday.
To learn more about the week, visit summervilledream.org.