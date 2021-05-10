Summerville YMCA pool is vandalized

Summerville YMCA’s Oakbrook pool had to shut down for clean-up for a weekend because vandals broke in and caused enough damage to force the closure.
Summerville YMCA’s CEO, Joe Debney said he was notified by aquatics staff on Saturday May, 8 and he believes the incident happened late in the night on May, 7. Debney said officers from Summerville were called to collect evidence for a proper report and detectives are involved in the investigation.
Debney said the damage was random and there is not an exact estimate yet. The subjects involved threw items into the water and broke some piping for the pool. Maintenance workers had to be called in to repair the pipes so the pool could function properly and chemical levels could get back to normal.
The pool is set to reopen on Monday afternoon, May 10 for lessons.