Summerville Town Council to meet through Zoom

The Summerville Town Council standing committee meetings scheduled for April 6 have been postponed to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, before the regular scheduled monthly council meeting at 6 p.m. Council members and staff will meet through Zoom, a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the internet to devices such as computers, tablets, and phones. The public can watch the meeting by clicking the ‘live streaming’ link on the homepage of the Town’s website. Public comments for posted agenda items will be accepted by email at publiccomments@summervillesc.gov through 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
All other Town meetings for April can be watched through the links below.
· Commercial Design Review Board (CDRB) 4 p.m. April 16: https://zoom.us/j/236362097
· Tree Protection Board 9 a.m. April 20: https://zoom.us/j/627935751
· Planning Commission 4 p.m. April 20: https://zoom.us/j/838787261
· Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) 5 p.m. April 21: https://zoom.us/j/478700766
· Board of Architectural Review (BAR) 6 p.m. April 23: https://zoom.us/j/560936647
The Town will hold public hearings required for the Planning Commission and BZA. The public will have the capability to comment during the meetings by typing in their comments. The public is welcome to submit comments prior to the meeting by emailing planning@summervillesc.gov or calling (843) 851-4214.
Public Works
· Operations will continue through Friday, April 9.
· Yard debris will be picked up every other week during the month of April beginning April 13. There will be no pickup the week of April 13.
· Bulk pickup is suspended for the month of April.
· Service for trash and recycling will continue.
· Staff is still monitoring service requests through the Town of Summerville app and by calling (843) 851-4225.
These decisions were made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to prevent transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Council declared a State of Emergency in the town of Summerville to take effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 9. The vote was made at a special called council meeting on Thursday, March 19. It temporarily suspends normal operating procedures of Council and authorizes the Town Administrator and Mayor to develop and enact a plan to ensure the continuity in the delivery of government services during the COVID-19 emergency.
All Town offices are closed to the public. Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
Town Hall: (843) 871-6000.
Administration: (843) 851-4200 or (843) 851-4201
Building Permits: (843) 851-4205
Business Licenses: (843) 851-4215 or (843) 695-6508
Code Enforcement: (843) 851-4219
Fire Department: (843) 873-5107
Municipal Court: (843) 875-2010
Parks and Recreation: (843) 851-5211
Planning/Tree Permits: (843) 851-4214
Police Department: (843) 871-2463 or (843) 875-1650
Public Works: (843) 851-4225
Court
· All jury trials for Friday, April 10 are canceled.
· All traffic/criminal court and preliminary hearings will be rescheduled for a later date. The only sessions that will be held are bond hearings daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. if necessary. Staff will be available by phone at (843) 875-2010 for payments and questions Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can also be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in our overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
Events
· 2020 Farmers Market has been postponed.
· Fire Department’s Car Seat Installation classes are canceled.
· Staff will work with permittees on upcoming rentals.
Finance
· All deadlines for fines, penalties, and fees or the deadline for any other act required by the Town are temporarily suspended.
Recreation
· All Town spring sports programs have been postponed.
· Per Gov. Henry McMaster's order, Jessen’s boat ramp and kayak launch at 4820 Ladson Rd. are closed to the public. The public still has access to the parking lot, boardwalk, and Rotary Centennial Park.
· All Town playgrounds, public restrooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, and skatepark are closed until further notice.
The Town advises the public to take precautions issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
For more information on Town services, visit www.summervillesc.gov or call the appropriate department.