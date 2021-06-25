Summerville town council appoints new administrator

In less than a week, with a couple of quickly called meetings, the town of Summerville dismissed its administrator and replaced her with a new one.
Summerville Town Council has appointed Lisa Wallace to serve as the Town of Summerville’s next town administrator. Council voted to approve her three-year employment contract at a special called council meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Wallace worked for the Town from 1996 to 2016. She served a number of roles including clerk, treasurer, assistant town administrator, director of administrative services, and special assistant to the mayor.
“I’m excited to be back in Summerville and grateful to council for the opportunity to serve as town administrator,” Wallace said in an emailed statement from the town. “I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for this position and will work to maintain and improve the outstanding quality of life we have in Summerville.”
The town’s statement said Wallace returns to Summerville from the City of Myrtle Beach where she served as assistant city manager. Prior to her time in Myrtle Beach, Wallace was the city manager for the City of York. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
“Lisa’s local government experience and previous service to the Town gives myself and council a sense of familiarity as we move forward,” said Mayor Ricky Waring. “Her qualifications, professionalism, and leadership skills prove that she’s the best person for this job. I’m proud to welcome her back to Summerville.”
The response from Summerville’s Public Information Officer, Mary Edwards following a request for an interview with the mayor about the recent termination of previous administrator Rebecca Vance, said-- “Mayor Waring is not taking interviews about the dismissal of the previous administrator.”
On Saturday June, 19, Summerville Town Council voted to terminate the contract of town administrator Rebecca Vance effective immediately, without cause. The town spokesperson said the motion was made at a special called council meeting on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
“I appreciate Rebecca’s efforts and wish her well in future endeavors,” the Mayor said in a quote included in the announcement.
Exactly why Vance was let go has not been released yet, but minutes from the June 19 special meeting, show that Vance, council and the mayor didn’t see things the same.
Council Member Aaron Brown stated in the June, 19 meeting that he voted for termination because there was a dichotomy between the Administrator and Mayor/Council as to who was in charge of the Town.”
Mayor Ricky Waring stated that he voted for termination because, “He believed that the Town Administrator had the Town going in a different direction than the Mayor and Council wanted to go in.”
Council member Walter Bailey stated that he voted for termination because, “There was a poor fit between the Administrator and Mayor/Council.”
Summerville Town Council appointed Rebecca Vance to serve as the Town Administrator on January, 21, 2020, she officially started in March of that year. Vance grew up in Summerville and graduated from Fort Dorchester High School. She also served as Deputy Administrator of Community Services in Dorchester County.
Meantime Lisa Wallace will earn a salary of 170,000 annually. Her official first day in July, 8. 2021.