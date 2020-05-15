Summerville to reopen Town Hall to the public

The Town of Summerville’s State of Emergency expired on Thursday. Now the municipality is moving forward with gradual steps to reopen its public facilities and resume a new normal of operations.
The State of Emergency vote was made in March by town council and it temporarily suspended normal operating procedures and authorized the town administrator and mayor to develop and enact a plan to ensure the continuity in the delivery of government services during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Annex Building and Town Hall will reopen to the public for business purposes at 8:30 a.m. Monday with strict guidelines.
· The public can only enter Town Hall through the entrance near W. 2nd South St.
· The public can only enter the Annex Building through the main entrance near W. Richardson Ave.
· Anyone who attempts to enter the facilities will be required to have their temperature taken by a first responder from Summerville Fire & Rescue. Entrance will not be granted to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or over.
· Masks are encouraged.
· Staff will sanitize commonly touched surfaces in common areas throughout the day.
· Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the facilities.
Services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.
· Town Hall: (843) 871-6000.
· Administration: (843) 851-4200 or (843) 851-4201
· Building Permits: (843) 851-4205
· Business Licenses: (843) 851-4215 or (843) 695-6508
· Code Enforcement: (843) 851-4219
· Fire Department: (843) 873-5107
· Municipal Court: (843) 875-2010
· Parks and Recreation: (843) 851-5211
· Planning/Tree Permits: (843) 851-4214
· Police Department: (843) 871-2463 or (843) 875-1650
· Public Works: (843) 851-4225
Court
· All notices have been sent out to the address that was on file with the rescheduled court date. You can check your court date by going to https://publicindex.sccourts.org/Dorchester/PublicIndex/PISearch.aspx and entering your name or case number to check your reschedule information. Staff will be available by phone at (843) 875-2010 for payments and questions Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can also be made online at SC.gov or dropped off in our overnight payment receptacle outside Town Hall.
Events
· 2020 Farmers Market has been postponed. In an effort to support local farmers, the Town of Summerville will operate an Essential Farm Goods Market until the Summerville Farmers Market officially re-opens for the season. The scaled-down market operates every Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning with vendors selling produce, eggs, meat, and dairy items.
· Fire Department’s car seat installation classes are canceled.
· May Movies in the Park is canceled.
· Staff will work with permittees on upcoming rentals.
Finance
· All deadlines for fines, penalties, and fees or the deadline for any other act required by the Town are suspended for March, April, and May. This suspension is only for penalties and does not affect the actual payments.
· Business license penalties are suspended through August 31. This suspension is only for penalties and does not affect the actual payments.
Public Works
· Staff is monitoring service requests through the Town of Summerville app and phone calls made to (843) 851-4225.
Recreation
· Gahagan Park office will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18.
· Rollins Edwards Community Center is closed to the public until further notice.
· All town tennis courts are now open.
· All town spring sports programs are being rescheduled to the summer season.
· All town playgrounds, public restrooms, basketball courts, and skate park are closed until further notice.
For more information visit www.summervillesc.gov or call the appropriate department.