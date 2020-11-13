Summerville’s emergency mask ordinance extended until December

Council members in Summerville extended the temporary mask ordinance that requires the public to wear face coverings. The decision was made at the meeting on Nov. 12.
The extension will run until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020. A statement from town council said the extension is in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The ordinance states that all persons entering a grocery/convenience store, pharmacy, or Town owned or operated building in town must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. The ordinance states that businesses shall not have the responsibility for enforcing this requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its customers.
The ordinance states that restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and Town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees.
Back in June the State Attorney General issued a public statement that said local mask ordinances are within the police power of the municipalities and can’t be preempted by state law.