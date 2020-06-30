Summerville requires face coverings

Summerville along with several surrounding municipalities has approved an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in retail and foodservice establishments in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday and lasts until July 9, when council will revisit the issue. The vote was made at a special called council meeting on Monday, in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to reduce risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus which causes the disease COVID-19.
There is some exception to the rule for children. Council only recommended that children under 12 wear masks. Children under the age of two should never wear a mask.
Other municipalities including Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Kiawah, Walterboro also passed similar ordinances this week.
Last week, Charleston, Isle of Palms, Columbia and Greenville all passed a mask ordinance as well.
Face covering means a uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose, mouth and includes cloth masks, medical masks, bandanas, scarves, and other types of coverings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain that COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice (shouting, chanting, or singing). These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms (are “asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (are “pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.