Summerville prepares for heavy weather from Isaias

Summerville town offices will close at 2 p.m. Monday with the exception of parks and park facilities closing at 3 p.m., according to town officials.
"The decision was made ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias," said Mary Edwards, Summerville's public information officer in a prepared statement.
Downed trees and flooded roadways should be reported to the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-875-1650.
Downed power lines and power outages should be reported to utility providers: Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 888-253-4232; Dominion Energy: 888-333-4465.
"The Town is closely monitoring the National Weather Service, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Berkeley County Government, Charleston County Government and Dorchester County Government," Edwards stated.
For the most current updates related to Summerville, residents can go to www.summervillesc.gov. Information also can be found on the Town of Summerville mobile device app.
