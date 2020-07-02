Summerville Police hoping for safe Fourth of July

The Summerville Police Department wants everyone to be safe and have a good time during your celebration of Independence Day, so we have included some safety tips and Town of Summerville, SC ordinance regarding the discharging of fireworks. #HappyIndependenceDay
Sec. 16-16. - Discharge of fireworks.
(a) The discharge of any type of firework after 10:00 p.m. and before 10:00 a.m. the followingday is strictly prohibited except as set forth in provisions subsections (b) and (c)below.
(b) On New Year's Eve day beginning at 10:00 a.m. the discharge of fireworks shall bepermitted all day until 1:00 a.m. New Year's day.
(c) On July 4 th , the discharge of fireworks shall be permitted from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. onJuly 5 th .
(d) The discharge of fireworks onto neighboring private property without permission fromthe property owner or public property is strictly prohibited at all times. This provisionshall not apply to public firework displays authorized to be held on town property.
(e) Violations of this section may result in incarceration of up to 30 days, a fine ofup to $500.00 or both, all in discretion of the court.
