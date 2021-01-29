Summerville PD recognized by Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy (CCC) announces 2020 Award Recipients and new 2021 Appointments. The Summerville Police Department was recognized at the recent event held at the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Charleston.
Summerville Police Department received the Community Impact Award. The Community Impact Award, as defined by the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy recognizes a community member or organization that has transformed a community through their dedication and sacrificial work to improve the lives, build resiliency, and affirm the sacred worth of individuals in our community.
The Summerville Police Department, an agency that has taken a bold step in professionalism through community policing. They heard the call of their community for deeper conversation and worked with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy to develop a project engaging in dedicated collaboration between community and police.
The CCC said Summerville Police Department has spent the time listening, being vulnerable to constructive criticism, and taking the initiative to collaborate with community members through investing in relationships, empathy, education, and engagement, through the Summerville Dignity Project.
The department’s involvement in the Dignity Project was announced back in September.
It’s an approach that will allow different voices and experiences to be recognized. The plan is to begin some bridge building, engineered with empathy. The hope is in the future it will help some of those living in a shared community better understand where others are coming from and how they arrived.
“This whole program [Dignity Project] is about having really grassroots conversations with our community,” said Police Chief Jon Rogers at the Sept. 16, 2020 event. “See what’s out there, what people are thinking and what people are feeling what people are thinking, so we can do better.”
Young and old participate in the project. Those who represent efforts to take on social injustices will be in the mix and at the same table with law enforcement, faith leaders and business owners. Concerns and different points-of-view will be shared so more people are involved in the process of progress between law enforcement and those they serve.