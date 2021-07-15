Summerville PD, gives officers new restraint tool

Sometimes a police officer’s only option is to use pain compliance, placing the suspect in physical distress in order to subdue them. Using a Taser or pepper spray is some of the most common forms. But when a suspect is not in the right frame of mind or suffering from a mental health problem, a less physical or painful approach is the better option.
Recently Chief Doug Wright, from the Summerville Police Department gave a presentation to Summerville Town Council. He offered numbers on mental health and overdose calls his mental health crisis intervention team was receiving.
His data showed that between March 2020 and February 2021, the department had 723 mental health calls which is up from 407 the year before. Overdose calls went from the 25 to 56 during the same period. Wright told council the stressors of the pandemic had a lot to do with the higher numbers. But pandemic or not, there is growing pressure on law enforcement to find a way to deal with mental health responses differently.
The department recently was awarded a grant that was used to purchase five restraining devices called BOLA Wraps. The device reduces the needed for physical or lethal force. It’s classified as a remote response resistance tool. The device acts like something from a superhero’s utility belt.
“It’s more of if you’re dealing with a mental subject who is, you know maybe they are going to harm themselves or something like that,” said Sgt. Shaun Tumbleston from the Summerville Police Department. “It’s an easier way to take them into custody without us getting hurt or hurting that person.”
The device fits in the hand and a cartridge is inserted. A .38 caliber, non-lethal round is used to propel an 8-foot Kevlar rope, 10 to 25-feet. In an instant the rope is shot from the device and wraps around the legs or chest of the subject. Hooks about the size of a small fishing hook are at each end of the rope and are used to secure the rope in place.
“It just wraps them up and we can take them into custody or whatever we need to do,” said Tumbleston. “It’s very easy to use.”
The restraining tool has not been used in the field yet in Summerville, only in training and a costs about $1,000 each.