Summerville PD gives officers less painful restraint tool

Sometimes on a call, a police officer’s only option is to use pain compliance, placing a suspect in physical distress in order to subdue them.
Using a Taser or pepper spray are some of the most common forms. But when a suspect is not in the right frame of mind or suffering from a mental health problem, a less physical or painful approach is the better option.
This summer, Summerville Police Department purchased five such better options in the form of BOLA Wraps, handheld devices that shoot rope to restrain suspects without hurting them or the officers deploying the device.
Recently, Chief Doug Wright from Summerville Police Department appeared before the town council to report numbers on mental health and overdose calls his mental health crisis intervention team was receiving.
His data showed that between March 2020 and February 2021, the department had 723 mental health calls, up from 407 the year before. Overdose calls more than doubled, from 25 to 56, during the same period. Wright told council the stressors of the pandemic had a lot to do with the higher numbers, but even without the pandemic, there is growing pressure on law enforcement to find new ways to deal with mental health calls.
To address those kinds of calls, the department used a $6,287 grant from the South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust to purchase the BOLA Wraps. Wright said the device reduces the need for physical or lethal force. It’s classified as a remote response resistance tool and acts like something from a superhero’s utility belt.
“It’s more of if you’re dealing with a mental subject who is, you know maybe they are going to harm themselves or something like that,” SPD Sgt. Shaun Tumbleston said. “It’s an easier way to take them into custody without us getting hurt or hurting that person.”
To use a BOLA Wrap, the officer inserts a cartridge in the handheld device. A .38 caliber, non-lethal round is used to propel an eight-foot Kevlar rope a range of 10 to 25 feet. Once engaged, the rope instantly shoots out of the device and wraps around the legs or chest of the subject.
At each end of the rope, hooks about the size of a small fishing hook secure the rope in place.
“Any chance of injury would be if you deploy it and you get them in the legs, and they would maybe fall or try to run when you hit them,” said Tumbleston. “...As far as injury otherwise, it’s extremely minimal. There’s nothing that’s really going to hurt you. It’s an eight-foot Kevlar rope with the two fish hooks, it could snag you a little bit when they connect. It’s really very safe.”
The restraining tool has not been used in the field yet in Summerville -- only in training -- and costs about $1,000 each.
“It just wraps them up and we can take them into custody or whatever we need to do,” Tumbleston said. “It’s very easy to use.”