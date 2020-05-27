Summerville Medical Center hosts hero's welcome for doctor returning from NYC (copy)

Dr. Eric Stem waves while being honored at Summerville Medical Center on Friday, May 22, 2020. Stem and five other Air Force reservists from the Charleston area had been stationed in New York over three weeks to serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenny Walsh (right) passes out heart-shaped American flags at Summerville Medical Center as medical workers line the hallways in the surgical unit on Friday, May 22, 2020, to honor Dr. Eric Stem’s return from New York City.
Medical workers at Summerville Medical Center line the hallways in the surgical unit with American flags to honor Dr. Eric Stem on May 22.
Medical staff and residents lined the hallways of Summerville Medical Center wearing masks and waving American flags on Friday to surprise a surgeon and Air Force reservist with a full hero’s welcome.
Dr. Eric Stem is an orthopedic surgeon at Lowcounty Orthopedics, a colonel in the Air Force Reserve and commander of the 315th Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Joint Base Charleston. He returned to Summerville this week after spending over three weeks serving in New York City.
He and five other reservists in the Charleston area were stationed in New York to work the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the hardest hit areas of the country. New York state has recorded over 28,700 deaths from the coronavirus, compared with over 400 in South Carolina.
At the end of March, The New York Times reported that the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan was urging surgeons to volunteer for the front lines, since half of the intensive care unit staff at the time had caught the virus.
On Friday, those celebrating Stem’s return made sure to remain masked and at least an arm’s length apart to align with social distancing guidelines. Besides the hospital’s medical staff, Stem’s colleagues at Lowcountry Orthopedics, Joint Base Charleston and his family were there to surprise him.
Photos: Summerville doctor receives hero parade after returning from NYC
Medical workers at Summerville Medical Center line the hallways in the surgical unit with American flags to honor Dr. Eric Stem returning back from New York City on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Summerville. Stem was stationed over three weeks along with five other reservists from Charleston, they served on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
