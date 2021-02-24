Summerville Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary of bariatric program

“You aren’t going to live more than five years if you don’t do something.” Those are the words that Debi Gumpton, model at Summerville Medical Center’s first ever bariatric program fashion show held on Feb. 12, heard from a friend of hers who is a surgeon, urging her to seek lifestyle change.
For Gumpton, it was a wake up call she was prepared to respond to.
After a double knee replacement which kickstarted Gumpton’s weight loss journey, she soon got involved in the bariatric program with Summerville Medical center.
Dr. Neil Mcdevitt, bariatric surgery specialist at Summerville Medical Center, has been a central figure throughout many patients’ weight loss journeys, including Gumptons.
“On October 2, 2017, my daughter and I went to Dr. Mcdevitt’s office together because she was going to support me through this” Gumption said. “And with my child sitting right there Dr. Mcdevitt was like, ‘you’re not going to see 65 if you don’t change something.’ My child had tears in her eyes and it broke my heart. I said, well I’m going to do something. So I started his program.”
Since that day, Gumpton has lost more than 150 pounds in addition to no longer being diabetic and no longer needing to take medications for previously severe problems with blood pressure, cholesterol, and asthma.
Gumpton is not a rare case of this, Mcdevitt said that about eighty percent of his patients find their diabetes in remission and other issues with cholesterol and blood pressure to be significantly improved.
In light of Summerville medical center’s tenth anniversary of their bariatric program, the medical center hosted the fashion show to celebrate several patients that were past participants in the program and have made incredible strides towards weight loss and lifestyle change.
Mcdevitt has been involved with the program since the start and remains passionate about being part of the positive change that is reaped through it.
“The majority of my patients, I would say almost all of them, the reason they are struggling with their weight is because they are so busy taking care of everyone else that they neglect the needs of their own,” Mcdevitt said. “So what better group of people than them to take care of. Being able to see these people evolve into people that they want to be is so amazing and fulfilling.”
Along with Gumpton were 12 other models who participated in the fashion show. Each of them with stories of their own. Dennis Wells, was among them.
“I walk now no less than 8,000 steps a day. I couldn’t have walked more than 8,000 steps in a month before,” said wells.
Wells lost a total of one hundred and forty eight pounds, eighty five of which was lost before surgery. He thanks the program for educating him on what to change and how in order for his weight loss to come to fruition.