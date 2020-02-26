Summerville Medical Center and Rotary Club partner for Neonatal ICU library

Summerville Medical Center has partnered with the Summerville Rotary Club to give the gift of literacy to the community’s smallest babies.
A new library is now open inside of the hospital’s Level II Neonatal ICU, also known as the NICU. As part of their “Gift of Literacy” program, the Summerville Rotary Club raised funds to purchase more than 100 books to go into the library. Hospital staff members gathered with Rotary members on Tuesday to celebrate the library opening with a ribbon cutting.
The idea for the library came from David Powell, current president of the Rotary. Powell has experienced firsthand what it is like to start the journey of parenthood from inside of the NICU; he had a son who was born prematurely.
“They really encouraged us to touch him and talk gently to him because babies pick that up even at that age,” Powell said.
Touch and voice recognition were his only way to bond with his son during the time he spent in the NICU.
“The beauty of the books is that parents can read one after another and the baby can hear the voice,” Powell said.
Organized neatly just inside of the NICU are the books that were selected by Shirley Schulz, who runs the hospital’s volunteer reading program. Special attention was added to purchase books printed on easy-to-clean material so that they can be sanitized frequently. The books were purchased with a deep discount at Main Street Reads, Summerville’s independent bookstore. Some of the books were donated by Main Street Reads and others were donated by the authors themselves.
Summerville Medical Center’s NICU is the only Level II facility in Dorchester County, caring for infants delivered as early as 32 weeks. The unit cares for 10 to 13 babies each day and is over capacity. Babies can stay in the NICU for days, weeks or months.
Assaad Merchak, MD, neonatologist and NICU Medical Director, said the Rotary’s gift of the library is a testament to the “beautiful relationship” that Summerville Medical Center has with the community. In addition, he said reading has been proven to enhance the healing for babies.
“Through this wonderful program, our families, staff and volunteer cuddlers can read to the babies while they are in our care,” Merchak said. “For babies and their families with us for weeks or months, you can imagine the impact the NICU Library will have for them.
The Rotary Club is passionate about introducing children to reading and encouraging family reading time. In addition to having access to more than 100 books in the library, each NICU baby will go home with their own copy of “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What do you See?” provided by the Summerville Rotary Club.
Jeff Taylor, chief executive officer at Summerville Medical Center, thanked Rotary members for their generous donation. He said the library is a resource that will impact the lives of every baby who enters the hospital.
“Not only will this improve the lives of the children who are being read these books but for sure the caregivers, volunteers and parents of these kids in a delicate and also scary time in life,” Taylor said.