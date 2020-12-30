Summerville Medical celebrates newest Christmas gifts

Summerville Medical Center does something special for its babies in the neonatal intensive care unit – or NICU – on every single holiday…but Christmas time is a big one.
In the past, the hospital has had Santa Claus come and visit its littlest patients, but Summerville Medical Center had to make some adjustments with the ongoing pandemic this year.
Instead, the hospital’s women’s services and Maternal Fetal Medicine team of more than 120 nurses have taken spreading holiday cheer to NICU families by creating festive stockings to slip onto these tiny babies.
The stockings are inspired by holiday songs, like “Jingle Bells” and “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The stockings also include a tag with a special message to the baby’s family from the nurse who made the stocking.
Kelly Bowen, director of public relations and communications at Summerville Medical Center, said the nurses have enjoyed taking on the task. While most newborns typically go home with their families soon after birth, there are still those in NICU who have to stay an extra few days or weeks – or even months.
Bowen said the parents have loved the stockings.
“For them, their baby’s not at home with them on Christmas Eve and that’s…really, really tough for them,” she said. “To be a part of…our NICU family, where we’re taking special care of their baby and doing something special to celebrate the holiday with them, means a lot to them.”
Bowen said the nurses have had a lot fun making the stockings.
“They care so much about our patients – about our moms and our babies, and being able to do something like this…is just very rewarding for them,” Bowen said, adding she is really proud of the team. “It just shows their heart. …This just, to me, is just another extension of that heart that they have.”
The NICU has a library, sponsored by Summerville Rotary, with books that parents and hospital staff use to read to the babies. Anybody who is interested in helping out the NICU by donating a book can reach out to Summerville.questionscomments@hcahealthcare.com.