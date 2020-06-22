Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Student of the Year Award to to Daniel Reed from Summerville High School during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Summerville Mayor's Committee awards $12,500 in scholarships
The Summerville Mayor's Committee on Employment of People With Disabilities awarded local students with scholarships during its 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on June 17. The committee's mission is to communicate, coordinate, and promote public and private efforts to enhance the employment of people with disabilities.
In total, the committee gave $12,500 in scholarship money during the luncheon held at the Summerville Country Club. Below are the names of the recipients and the scholarship they were awarded.
Daniel L. Reed- Student of the Year
Luke Reed- Alex Rosche Memorial Scholarship $1,000
Jess Stillinger- William W. Fetzer Scholarship $2,000
Joshua Shumak- Dr. Erbert Cicenia Scholarship $2,000
Joseph Cannavaro- Berlin G. Myers Scholarship $3,500
The committee was organized by the Summerville Rotary Club in conjunction with the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in 1990 to provide recognition, monetary awards and assistance in gaining entry into a meaningful employment to the disabled in the greater Summerville area. The committee members are comprised of a diverse group of businessmen and women, social workers, civic leaders, and retirees with varied backgrounds.
Annually, the committee sponsors a golf tournament in the fall to raise money for scholarships. In the spring, the committee hosts the Annual Awards Banquet to award monetary scholarships to students with disabilities for education and training, as well as recognizes employers and citizens who support and assist people with disabilities to become productive citizens in the Summerville area.
Employers of the Year were Wendy's of Moncks Corner, American Tactical, and Team Car Care/Jiffy Lube.
Pamela McIntosh was named Employee of the Year and Elizabeth Harrell was given the Co Co Boyd Award which is sponsored by Tony Pope State Farm Insurance.
Kelly Sieling, Mayor Ricky Waring, and David Powell present the Summerville Rotary Scholarship to Lena Hall during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Wendy’s of Moncks Corner was awarded small employer of the year by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Coungtry Club.
American Tactical was awarded medium employer of the year by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Coungtry Club.
Pamela McIntosh, from Habitat for Humanity in Goose Creek, was awarded Employee of the Year by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Coungtry Club.
Kelly Sieling, Mayor Ricky Waring, and Tony Pope, present the Co Co Boyd Award to Elizabeth Harrell from the Summerville Adult Learning Center during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Student of the Year Award to to Daniel Reed from Summerville High School during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Alex Rosche Memorial Scholarship to Luke Reed during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the William W. Fetzer Scholarship “The Bill” to Jess Stillinger during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Dr. Erbert Cicenia “The Bert” Scholarship to Joshua Shumak during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Summerville Mayor’s Committee Scholarship to Laurel Jordan during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Berlin G. Myers Scholarship to Joseph Cannavaro during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring gives closing remarks during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
The Summerville Mayor's Committee On Employment of People with Disabilities 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club. A total of $12,500 in scholarships was given to local students.
Kelly Sieling, Mayor Ricky Waring, and David Powell present the Summerville Rotary Scholarship to Lena Hall during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Pamela McIntosh, from Habitat for Humanity in Goose Creek, was awarded Employee of the Year by the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Coungtry Club.
Kelly Sieling, Mayor Ricky Waring, and Tony Pope, present the Co Co Boyd Award to Elizabeth Harrell from the Summerville Adult Learning Center during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Alex Rosche Memorial Scholarship to Luke Reed during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the William W. Fetzer Scholarship “The Bill” to Jess Stillinger during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Dr. Erbert Cicenia “The Bert” Scholarship to Joshua Shumak during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Summerville Mayor’s Committee Scholarship to Laurel Jordan during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
Kelly Sieling and Mayor Ricky Waring present the Berlin G. Myers Scholarship to Joseph Cannavaro during the 30th Annual Awards Luncheon for the Summerville Mayor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Summerville Country Club.
