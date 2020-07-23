Summerville man arrested on video voyeurism charges in Florida

A Summerville resident was arrested on July 16 in Florida in connection to a complaint of voyeurism at hotel room where he was staying.
According to an arrest report from the Key West Police Department, Robert Mann Privette, 49, of Summerville is facing charges of video voyeurism and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Police were investigating a claim from two women staying at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
According to the report, the women discovered a camera that had been slid under a door to watch the women on the night of July 15.
The report stated that Privette admitted to using his camera to spy on people more than 10 times over the past year.
“Privette admitted to using his camera multiple times during his trips for work all over the country,” wrote Officer Timothy Malak.
In this incident, the two women had just returned from the beach and one noticed the camera and alerted police that she suspected someone was watching them. When police went to the conjoining room and met with Privette, at first he denied any involvement but later admitted to passing a camera under the door to watch the women.
Police officers collected two cameras, a laptop and two hard drives and placed them into evidence. Privette was booked into the local jail on July 16 and released the same day after posting a $30,000 bond.