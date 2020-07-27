Summerville Italian Feast canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Summerville Italian Feast originally scheduled for mid October in downtown Summerville has been canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past seven years the Italian Feast has promoted the Italian heritage and culture while donating all of the profits to Dorchester District Two Schools.
“In reviewing all that would be needed to keep the 2020 Feast a healthy and safe environment, we realize it’s a task beyond our abilities,” said Jay Lombardo, event director. “The Summerville Italian Feast is all about laughing, hugging, eating, dancing, singing, and engaging. Anything less is not what people have come to expect.”
Last year the group raised $9,000 for the Dorchester District 2 Education Foundation.