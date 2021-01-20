Summerville honored for Parks & Recreation program

The Town of Summerville Parks & Recreation Department has earned the 2020 Athletic Department of the Year award from the Athletics Program Branch of the South Carolina Recreation & Parks Association.
The award is given every December at the SCAP Sports Management Institute.
The department was recognized for its efforts to convert its 2020 spring sports season into a successful summer sports season after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spring athletics would have started in March but were postponed to July. The department saw record breaking registration in February of almost 300 participants, according to prepared statement from the Town of Summerville.
“Our department desperately wanted to offer our community its spring season when we were given the green light to proceed," said Tim Orvin, Town of Summerville Athletic Director. "Our community wanted recreation and we gave it to them in the safest way possible. We had to be creative but were still able to offer quality programs for our community.”
The department also was honored for several other programs:
• Adult Coed Kickball
• Outdoor Coed Dodgeball Tournament
• Outdoor Coed Wiffle Ball Tournaments
• Home Run Derby, which gave local high school seniors an opportunity to play baseball after spring sports were canceled in April.
Registration for 2021 spring sports with the Town of Summerville runs through Feb. 5. The following programs are offered:
• Adult Softball
• Youth Baseball
• Youth Coach Pitch
• Youth Tee Ball
• Youth Flag Football
• Youth Soccer
For more information and to register, visit the online catalog at www.summervillesc.gov.