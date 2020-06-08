Summerville has graduation ceremony

It wasn’t their father’s graduation or even their brother’s or sister’s.
The commencement for the Summerville High School Class of 2020 was conducted at 7:30 a.m. June 8 at Memorial Stadium. In ways, the ceremony was unique, unlike even the school’s 2019 commencement.
“We have been through some seriously insane events,” Valedictorian Bethany Baggett said in her address to the senior class. “The Class of 2020 has never been normal and being the first class in 24 years to have a graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium, John McKissick Field is very on-brand for us. We have endured a lot, but we have been flexible and instead of looking back we have decided to look forward.”
This year’s ceremony was moved to the football field so participants and members of the crowd could practice social distancing. Graduates were also limited when it came to the number of guests they could have. Guests, graduates, teachers and administrators alike were also asked to wear masks due to COVID-19 and many decided to use their mask to express support for movements calling for social reform.
However, the event remains a celebration of student accomplishment. Like the ones that came before it, this year’s ceremony was full of excitement, cheer and promise.