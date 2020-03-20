Summerville Family YMCA provides local children with meals

The Summerville Family YMCA, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, will provide a bag filled with nutritious food for children 18 years old and younger on Monday, March 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The distributions will take place at the Oakbrook YMCA Family Center at 900 Crosscreek Drive, Summerville, SC.
“During this time of uncertainty, we continue to serve our community,” said Andrea Dorman, Family Program Director at the Summerville Family YMCA. “Each child will receive a bag containing ten items, including: can goods such as pasta and vegetables, a fruit cup, a shelf-stable milk and more.”