Summerville DREAM offers virtual entertainment

Summerville DREAM is working to make isolation more tolerable and planning for a day when the community can experience a social rebirth.
The organization has teamed up with local musicians to provide unique on-line entertainment for those practicing self quarantine. Summerville architect/composer Christopher Karpus has agreed to allow DREAM to share his virtual symphony The Creation Symphony with all of its subscribers free of charge. DREAM is also offering its Sweeter Here Entertainment series of music videos free of charge at summervilledream.org.
“These allow us to bridge a gap from isolation to inclusion,” Summerville DREAM Executive Director Steve Doniger said. “It’s something we can do to bring people together, a platform we can use to let people know they aren’t alone.”
The Creation Symphony is a one-plus hour work based on the creation story from the Book of Genesis. It was designed in part to provide a visualization of the creation events and to combine music and visuals in a manner that could help people develop a better understanding of God.
“Even if symphonies don’t interest you much this is something you can enjoy,” Doniger said. “I put it on in my office and it helps me focus. It’s beautifully written and just a great gift to the community by someone who lives here.”
Information on how to become a DREAM subscriber is available on the organization’s website and more information on the symphony is available on its Facebook page.
Links to several installments of DREAM’s Sweeter Here Entertainment series are now available on the organization’s website and Facebook page. For the series, musicians are asked to submit videos of themselves performing. Dan Riley Music has volunteered to vet artists and manage the volume of videos coming in.
“These are entertainers you would typically see playing downtown on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday night who are kind enough to provided free entertainment online,” Doniger said. “There has been a fantastic response. The Creation Symphony and the Sweeter Here Entertainment series are drawing a lot of social media interest. A lot of people have also reached out to us to thank us for them.”
Downtown business are being hit hard economically due to recommendations that everyone stay home until the spread of the coronavirus slows. Some businesses have even been forced to close while others have had limitations placed on them. However, Doniger remains optimistic about the future.
“Summerville isn’t on an island so we are responding to the things we are being asked to do during this time but we know we will get through this,” he said. “Summerville Dream continues to work with the Town, YMCA, Chamber of Commerce and others and we are looking forward to a big reemergence. We are planning to serve the community in a big way once we get through this. We are working on some really fun things and want the community to experience a social awakening.”
Some local restaurants are still offering curbside and delivery services and some businesses are offering products online.
“These business owners are your neighbors,” Doniger said. “They have made an investment in our community and their business is supported 100 percent by people who live here and people who visit here so make them your primary option when you want to purchase a meal for your family or need a product. Even if you want to make a charitable donation, look first to see if there is something local you would like to support.”
One of the best ways to help a local businesses is to purchase a gift card. Even if there isn’t anything you want from a local boutique, restaurant or store right now you can always purchase a gift card and use it in the future, which still helps that business right now.