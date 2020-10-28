Summerville DREAM moving forward with ice rink

One would guess an outdoor ice rink in Summerville, South Carolina wouldn’t be very successful but in 2019 there was a lot of visitors to the Cedar Street location.
Last year was fantastic,” said Steven Doniger, Summerville DREAM’s Executive Director. “We had a great response from the community.
While things are certainly not same this year organizers are planning to do it again in 2020, with some extra precautions.
“Everything in 2020 has been different and we really looked at this long and hard,” Doniger said. “Like anything else we’re limiting the amount of folks, like you would at a restaurant and we’re really working hard to provide an atmosphere where people are comfortable and feel good about being outside and participating.”
Organizers will offer hand sanitizing stations and place more limits on how many people can be on the ice at a given-time. The staff will be required to wear masks and the visiting public are strongly encouraged to do so as well.
For those not wanting to skate but want to be a part of the event there will additional room to watch the skaters.
“We’re also providing plenty of room around the rink so people can social distance in their family setting or in their groups,” said Doniger.
Crews are prepping the ground right now to get it flat as possible. Starting in early November workers will begin bringing out portions of the rink. Doniger said they hope to be up and running on Nov. 23, the Monday before Thanksgiving. Organizers are planning to continue to keep visitors skating until Jan. 10.
Doniger said larger groups can make reservations for ice-time on the rink beginning Nov. 3. Involved in the effort are the Town of Summerville, Summerville DREAM, Summerville Parks and Recreation and other community sponsors.