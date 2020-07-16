Summerville CPW temporarily closes offices, drive-thru

Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Summerville Commissioners of Public Works is temporarily closing its administrative offices on Cedar Street, including the drive-thru.
While the office located at 215 N. Cedar Street remains closed until further notice, staff members at the public utility will still be able to answer phone calls (843-871-0810), respond to emails (customerservice@summervillecpw.com) and provide online services through its website (www.summervillecpw.com).
Field personnel continue to operate as usual, but the CPW asks that people maintain social distancing as employees visit local properties.
Costs have not been reduced during this period, and services continue to be reliant on receipt of customer’s payments. Payments can still be dropped off in the night box in the first lane of the drive-thru, or via the usual methods (by mail, phone, online, bank draft, etc.) detailed on the website.
Customers must include their payment stub and payment in the envelope provided with their bill when utilizing the night box. Customers experiencing financial hardship are asked to call or email the office to schedule payment arrangements.