Summerville Chamber announces public listening sessions for boutique hotel project downtown

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce will host a series of public listening sessions to gather community input on the potential boutique hotel in downtown Summerville.
The sessions will provide opportunities for community members to voice their ideas, priorities, and concerns regarding a boutique hotel project in the downtown area. The sessions will be moderated by consultant David McNair, founder of the McNair Group.
The sessions are being solely hosted and run by the Chamber and are not in partnership with the Town of Summerville.
“We as a Chamber are committed to serving as a convener for important issues in our community,” said Rita Berry, President/CEO of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. “Quality of life and economic prosperity are top priorities and we are pleased to provide an opportunity for open discussion.”
The listening sessions will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 10 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Both sessions will be held at the Public Works Arts Center at 135 West Richardson Avenue, Summerville, SC. The event is free and open to the public.
As the voice of business in Summerville, the Chamber works to promote economic development and maintain small town charm. Officials from the Chamber emphasized that the organization is a neutral party that hopes to simply facilitate conversations in an open way and to listen to individuals and business owners share their thoughts on the idea of a hotel.
Many of the downtown merchants say having a boutique hotel in the downtown area would be a boon to local businesses.
“I think it would be so good for business as long as people keep it in harmony with what is already in downtown Summerville,” said Diane Frankenberger, owner of People Places & Quilts.
She along with other merchants wanted a hotel five years ago when the town approved plans for the Dorchester boutique hotel project. However, Frankenberger said after listening to the legitimate concerns raised by community members at that time, she said the town should pay more attention to feedback from local residents.
Terry Jenkins, who represents the downtown area on the Summerville Town Council, also said town leaders should keep conversations transparent regarding any interest in a boutique hotel.
“I was on the council when we when we gave it a first try and one of the things we could have done then was hear from the residents of the town and the merchants of the town in a more public way,” Jenkins said.
After he regained his place on council this year, Jenkins said he has heard numerous times from residents who are wondering if the town will pursue the idea for a downtown hotel, again. All of that interest has been positive, he said.
“There are a lot of things- location, size, type and design- that I think we want to know how the majority of residents of the town feel,” Jenkins said. “That's the purpose of these forums- to get input.”
Jenkins said while he is a proponent of a downtown boutique hotel, “done right,” he wants to hear from community members because they will guide any decisions that council would make in the future.
Community members that cannot attend a listening session are encouraged to submit their feedback at www.greatersummerville.org.