Summerville celebrates Christmas

A large crowd lined the downtown streets Dec. 13 for the 2020 Summerville Christmas Parade.
Produced by Summerville DREAM with the assistance of the Summerville fire and police departments, the annual event is designed to promote positivity throughout the town while capturing the “spirit of the Christmas holiday.”
The parade is a family friendly, non-political event that aims to bring the community together to celebrate the season while representing the local traditions and Summerville hospitality.
This year’s parade featured most of the staples as floats, horses, pageant queens, Shriners and of course Santa made their way through the route entertaining the crowd.
