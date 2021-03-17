Summerville Breast Center breaks ground at new location

The Summerville Breast Center hosted its groundbreaking event on Tuesday March 9. Already underway, the project entails a complete demolition of a building which was previously owned by Lowcountry Women’s Specialists, located across the street from Summerville Medical Center. Completion dates are set for summer 2021, when the boutique style clinic will officially open its doors to the community.
Demolition began at the event, when women who serve on the Summerville Breast team suited up in pink hard hats and sledge hammers to kick off the initial destruction.
Trident Health has undergone $150 million in growth and expansion over the last several years.
The architectural renderings of the project illustrates the intimately structured clinic which Erica Reed, Mammography Technologist at Summerville Medical Center, hopes will aid in patients feeling more comfortable when coming in for appointments.
Reed, who has worked in the mammography department with Summerville medical center for four years, says that it wasn’t too long after she began schooling for the specialty that her own family member began their journey with breast cancer.
“At that time my mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer and as she was going through her journey I started in with my journey,” Reed said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevent reports that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the States, a statistic that is all too close to home for many women within the community. Reed says that mammograms are recommended every year after you turn 40. However, your family history surrounding breast cancer may make it advisable to start coming in for screening earlier.
With the opening of the clinic, mammography services which were previously provided at Summerville Medical Center will be transitioned into the new office. Dr. Autumn Shobe, Trident Health’s board-certified and fellowship-trained breast surgeon, will work in the clinic to provide care.
Shobe first began workingwith the trident health system in October 2019.
“I realized I really had a passion for caring for women that are going through a challenging time,” Shobe said.
The ceremony marked a step forward for women in the Summerville community, as more personalized care surrounding a sensitive subject is on the way.