Summerville back to single stream recycling

The Town of Summerville once again started single-stream recycling curbside collections on Monday, June 28, 2021. This will allow Town of Summerville residents and some businesses to recycle more than paper and cardboard.
“People can now put their glass bottles, their plastic, bottles, plastic containers in the one bin so it makes it easier for everybody can recycle in one place,” said Mary Edwards, Summerville’s Public Information Officer.
Town Council voted to approve an agreement with Charleston County that will allow residents to have their recycling materials delivered to and processed at the Materials Recovery Facility in North Charleston. The vote was made at a special called council meeting on Monday, April 26.
“Town council and staff has worked really hard to be able to bring this service back. This is something that has been requested for a long time by residents and some of our business owners,” Edwards said. “Council and staff were able to work really well together to form the contract between Carolina Waste and the County to be able to bring this service back to the area.”
Carolina Waste, the Town’s waste collection provider, will collect the recycling materials in the same 65-gallon blue lid container currently used for recycling. Weekly collections will continue on the same service day, which is the same day as garbage collections.
Edwards said the change in Summerville’s recycling program will decrease the amount of materials being disposed in the landfill at a minimal cost of approximately $12 per year per household.