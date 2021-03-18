Summerville announces early closures of facilities in response to storm threats

The National Weather Service of Charleston released a hazardous weather warning last night and today the community is preparing for the potentially severe storm. A line of thunderstorms is predicted to bring large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes to the area. In response to these threats, the town of Summerville facilities have announced an early closure of noon for Thursday, March 18.
The closure of all town buildings also includes parks and athletic fields. The March Design Review Board, previously scheduled for today, will be postponed to a later date.
The town of Summerville expects all operations to resume as normal on Friday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Additionally, Dorchester School District Two has announced that it will follow an early dismissal schedule for its students today. The district urges all family and staff to take proper safety precautions in response to the weather that forecasters are predicting.
Storms are expected to begin around 3 p.m. today and last into the evening.