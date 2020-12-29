You have permission to edit this article.
Statewide Youth Deer Day coming up

Youth Deer Day in South Carolina on all private lands and certain WMAs will occur after the regular deer season, on Jan. 2.

Statewide Youth Deer Day on all private lands and certain WMAs will occur after the regular deer season, on Jan. 2.

Regulations for Youth Day are as follows:

• For youth 17 years old and younger.

• Youth hunters who have not completed the hunter education program must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age.

• There are no license or tag requirements for youth or adult on this designated youth day.

• Adults may guide, however, only the youth may take or attempt to take deer.

• Guns, primitive weapons or archery equipment are allowed.

• Either-gender may be taken, bag limit is two deer total.

Jan. 2 youth deer hunting will be allowed on all WMAs normally open to deer hunting except: Bear Island, Crackerneck, Donnelley, Draper, Fant’s Grove, Keowee, McBee, Palachucola, Santee Coastal Reserve, Santee Cooper, Hatchery, Webb, Bonneau Ferry, Hamilton Ridge, Botany Bay Plantation, Wateree, Belfast, and Oak Lea.

Source: SCDNR