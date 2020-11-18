St, George man dies in car crash

The Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased person who was killed in an automobile collision near Dorchester.
Rederick Sidney Primus, 52, of St. George was driving his vehicle on US Highway 78 on Nov. 13 when an object struck his windshield, injuring him.
He was taken to Trident Medical Center by Dorchester County EMS. Primus died at Trident Medical Center on Nov. 17.
The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina, on Nov. 21.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.