Sports Briefs

Coastal Select try-outs
The Coastal Select Girls’ Basketball program is having open gym/try-outs for all girls in grades 7 through 11. Tryouts are scheduled from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Cathedral Academy Athletic Center located at 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. There is no fee to attend. For more information, visit Coastalselectbasketball@gmail.com.
Soccer camp
The Summerville High School Lady Green Wave Soccer program is hosting a soccer camp for males and females age 5-15 this spring. The camp, scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon March 28, will be coached by Green Wave coaches and players. Email Coach Cheryl Baggett at cbaggett@dorchester2.k12.sc.us for more information.
Knights golf
The Knights of Columbus Council 6629, St. John the Beloved, is hosting its annual golf tournament May 2 at Summerville Country Club. The cost is $75 per person with all proceeds going to the American Heart Fund. Included in the cost is breakfast, lunch following the tournament, refreshments on the course (strategically located) and door prizes galore. For more information contact Dick Gotheridge at 843-568-2496.
Free tennis clinics
The Town of Summerville is offering free tennis clinics for kids age five and older. Clinics are being conducted at the Doty Park Tennis Facility each Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. for the next several weeks and are designed to teach tennis fundamentals. Participants will receive instruction on groundstrokes, net play, serving, footwork, and more as well as play games. Rackets and tennis balls are provided. Participants should wear proper shoes and attire, a hat or visor, and bring a water bottle.