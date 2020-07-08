Spectrum Paint partners with Summerville Food Bank on food drive

Spectrum Paint Company has partnered with the Summerville Food Bank for a food drive this month.
Between July 16-25, Spectrum will accept donations of non-perishable food items. Customers can bring in at least two items in exchange for a coupon for $5 off a $30 purchase. In the Summerville area, donations can be made at the store located at 216 N. Main Street.
“We are proud to be members of the Summerville community,” said Gentry Stafford, Spectrum Paint VP of Marketing. “We look forward to being able to give back to the people of Summerville as well as to our customers. Hunger affects 1 in 8 in South Carolina and we are grateful for the opportunity to lend a hand to our neighbors in need.”
Spectrum is the largest independent paint dealer in the nation with ten stores in South Carolina and 80 stores in eight states.