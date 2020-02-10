Special Election February 11 for Berkeley County Council District 1

Berkeley County will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, February 11, to fill the vacant Council District 1 seat. The seat was formerly filled by Kevin Cox, who passed away in September 2019.
Only one candidate, Dan Owens, is seeking the District 1 seat; but voters can also write in a preferred candidate on the ballot. Owens, who is running on the Republican ticket, won the Special Primary Election on December 10, 2019 and most recently served on Hanahan City Council.
Results will be certified at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at the Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections Office, located at 6 Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
In order to vote, individuals must bring one of the following types of Photo ID to their polling place:
S.C. Driver’s License, S.C. DMV Identification Card, S.C. Voter Registration Card with a Photo, Federal Military ID or U.S. Passport
The following precincts and polling places will be open during the Special Election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Precincts:
HANAHAN 1 HANAHAN 2 HANAHAN 3 HANAHAN 4 HANAHAN 5 FOSTER CREEK 1 HARBOUR LAKE ST. JAMES SEDGEFIELD 1 YEAMAN’S CLUB
Polling Place:
HANAHAN FIRE STATION #2 HANAHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL HANAHAN MIDDLE SCHOOL HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL
GOOSE CREEK PRIMARY SCHOOL GOOSE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL GOOSE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL SEDGEFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL HANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL
For additional election-related information, visit https://www.berkeleycountysc.gov/drupal/dept/voters.