Sparkling Ice to provide new pickleball courts at Doty Park

The beverage brand, Sparkling Ice, has teamed up with the Town of Summerville for its first-ever Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification Project; an initiative that was created to give back to communities across the country.
The beautification project in Summerville will include the installation of pickleball courts at Doty Park, replacing the horseshoe pits. In recent years, the Summerville community has seen a great uptick in pickleball enthusiasts and an increase in demand for places to play. With the growing demand of the sport, the new courts will be the first courts operated by the town that will be offered at no charge to the general public.
Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said the town’s partnership with Talking Rain- the creator of Sparkling Ice- means the courts are no cost to taxpayers.
“The town is working to keep up with the area’s growth and high demand for more recreational activities,” said Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring. “The town is excited about this partnership and will continue to look for ways to provide high quality services as we build a vibrant future for Summerville.”
Sparkling Ice beverages is known for its role in giving back and supporting local communities. At the start of 2020, the brand sought out unique towns across America, whose parks and recreational areas were in need of rebuilding, restoration or enhancements. After learning more about each community’s needs, the brand chose Summerville as one of three communities for the project.
“Through the Sparkling Ice Cheers to You Town Beautification program, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the town of Summerville,” said Chris Hall, Talking Rain CEO. “After seeing the community’s enthusiasm for the sport of pickleball, we’re excited to provide a fun new recreational outlet for the town, with the addition of new pickleball courts at Doty Park.”
Construction plans for the Pickleball Courts will begin this summer and will be completed by fall 2020.