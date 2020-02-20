Snow possible in region; rain, wind, cold temperatures pummel Lowcountry

National Weather Forecasters are calling for cold weather here in the Lowcountry for the next few days.
Some places around the region are even calling for snow on Friday.
Here in Sumerville, forecasters said the rain will taper off on Thursday night bring mostly clear and sunny skies through the weeken, but Friday night's temperatures will drop to around 27 degrees.
That cold night will usher in much warmer days heading into the work week with highs on Saturday near 55 and 63 on Sunday.
Farther north, snow is in the forecast for Thursday night in the Georgetown area. The Low Thursday night is expected to be 13 degrees.
National Weather Forecasters are warning drivers to use caution on roads that may be slick from freezing rain on Friday.
A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday night and Friday around Lakes Moultrie and Marion.
Forcasters said North winds of up to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots should be expected on Lake Moultrie. Waves could be as high as 2 feet.
Constant rain also has triggered Flood Warnings in some areas.
The Santee River near Jamestown is above flood stage and moderate flooding is occurring. Residents in low lying ares should move to higher ground immediately.
The water is expected to recede throughout the day Thursday and Friday.