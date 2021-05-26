SLED issuing guidance on new open carry gun law in South Carolina

The State Law Enforcement Division is issuing guidance to the public regarding the Open Carry with Training Act that was signed into law May 17.
Though the law has been signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, the act has a 90-day implementation delay and thus the law will not go into effect until Aug. 16.
That means current valid concealed weapon permit holders are not authorized to openly carry a handgun in South Carolina until that date.
The act does not change the law on who can carry a firearm; it merely changes the way a CWP holder can carry a handgun in public in South Carolina.
Additionally, it does not change where a CWP holder can carry in South Carolina or change the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder.
During the next 90 days, SLED will be working to develop the necessary training curriculum for the handgun education course. Those efforts will be coordinated with the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy to create and provide training for law enforcement personnel and overhaul SLED's internal process to handle the required changes that impact applications and renewals.
Anyone who owns a firearm and is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public is strongly encouraged to thoroughly read the recently signed law and all applicable South Carolina gun laws, SLED advises.