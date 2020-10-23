Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Dorchester County

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call for a possible shooting just after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies went to the Beer & Tobacco Outlet parking lot at 3610 Ashley Phosphate Road in the North Charleston area of Dorchester County.
They located one victim suffering from two minor gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was speaking with medics at the time.
"Details are sketchy currently. Criminal and Crime Scene investigators are just arriving on scene and beginning their investigation," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "Additional information will be passed on to you as it becomes available. I would think this would be very late tonight or sometime tomorrow morning."
Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office