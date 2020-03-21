Seniors Facetime with family while facilities are in lockdown

The Governor of South Carolina and regulatory agencies have restricted visitors at senior living facilities as a precaution to protect seniors against the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The Village at Summerville is no exception. Only residents and staff are allowed at this time.
With no end in sight to the no visitors policy, the nearly 300 residents at the Village have turned to Facetime and Skype to connect with their loved ones.
“We’ve set up schedules now and are getting a good many requests,” said Tim Barresi, executive director at the Village. “They see the news and are understanding of why we are doing what we are doing based on state and national requirements.”
The average age of residents at the Village is 85 but some of the seniors are over 100 years old. Barresi said there wasn’t a need for them to use this type of technology until now but the residents have been very thankful to staff members for assisting with the video calls to their loved ones.
The Village has implemented other proactive preventative measures to ensure that there are no cases of the novel coronavirus at any of its communities; employees and residents continue to be screened and deliveries to the communities have been modified.
Accommodations for end of life situations will be made but approval by the communities executive director or health care administrator is required.
Barresi said it is a stressful time for the residents he serves, their family members and the employees. In his 25 years in the business he has never seen anything like this. While the restrictions on visitors may be hard for many families to accept, Barresi said the residents have remained calm for the most part and have been very adaptable.
“This is a group that is primarily from that silent generation and they have lived a lifetime of sacrifices so our residents are typically not phased by a lot because they have been through multiple wars, recessions, and a depression,” Barresi said. “We follow their lead on how they handle tough times.”