Senior center delivers more meals amid pandemic

More homebound seniors are receiving hot meals delivered to their doorstep after the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic shuttered senior centers throughout the state and the nation.
Hundreds of seniors in Dorchester County are unable to gather at the county’s two senior centers but they are still able to enjoy nutritious meals every day thanks to the center's loyal staff members and volunteers.
“Every time we deliver their meals, some of them are just in tears because they can't wait to come back to the center,” said Alexandria Singletary, the activities coordinator at the Faith Sellers Senior Center.
Prior to the pandemic, the Faith Sellers Senior Center had seven meal delivery routes running five days a week to deliver roughly 200 hot meals to homebound residents. Now that the center is closed, an additional 75 meals are being delivered. Extra meals are provided on Fridays so that seniors have food over the weekend.
Singletary said those who are preparing the meals and delivering them are taking extra precautions to stay safe by frequently washing their hands and keeping hand sanitizer with them in their vehicles.
In addition to being homebound, Singletary said many of the seniors she serves do not have family members to help take care of them during the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, Singletary and other staff members are helping out by bringing extra supplies and taking requests for more groceries to deliver.
“They don’t have transportation or families to take them anywhere...we are sending staff members out just to talk to them because they are stuck in their homes,” Singletary said. “We’re just trying to lift their spirits.”