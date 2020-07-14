School districts weighing options

Local school districts are continuing to evaluate the possibility of opening in August, but neither the Dorchester School District 2 nor others in the Lowcountry have confirmed anything deffinate.
Next door in Berkeley County, school district officials have considered online only classes but have not yet said what that may look like.
Dorchester District 2 has been working to formalize a plan for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 year for several months.
All districts are waiting for direction for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who has imply that he will not allow schools to open as long the COVID-19 danger threatens school children.
“Let me be very clear,” McMaster tweeted on July 8. “Wear a mask and social distance now so we can enjoy high school and college football in South Carolina this fall.”
McMaster’s tweet followed a press conference in which the governor warned he would not lift restrictions on social gathering, including sporting events, should COVID-19 infections continue to climb.
“Those kinds of performances, that is what is in the balance,” McMaster said. “I will not remove those restrictions — I cannot lift those restrictions, those prohibitions — if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I can’t do it. I won’t do it. It wouldn’t be responsible.”
McMaster sternly urged the use of masks in his press conference but said a mandate would be unconstitutional at the state level and citied lack of manpower to enforce such an ordinance. He instead again deferred to local municipalities to determine their own necessary courses of action.
“It’s time to make up our minds,” McMaster said. “You have an opportunity to invest in some common sense with your friends and neighbors.
“If these numbers continue to rise, if we continue to see this kind of danger going across our state, we will have no choice but to keep these restrictions on crowds and gatherings in place and that means this fall will not be like other falls. We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football.”
The S.C. High School League granted local school districts the power to begin summer workouts at their own discretion in early June under strict guidelines that initially prohibit large gathering and any physical interaction.
Since then, at least 15 districts including the likes of Richland, Lexington, Horry and Greenville have either halted or delayed workouts.
Charleston County announced on Tuesday that it would be stopping workouts for at least three weeks. Dorchester District 2 followed suit later that afternoon. Berkeley County has not announced any stoppages. Some charter and S.C. Independent School Association schools have continued as well. Oceanside is abiding by Berkeley County’s schedule.
Dorchester School District 2 officials said that the goal is to provide an educational environment that is conductive for learning but also maintains a focus on safety, health and welfare of students, faculty and staff.
The district has created a task force to identify the essential steps to re-open schools safely.
The task force is comprised of the Steering Committee and six subcommittees, Operations, Health & Safety, Communications, Teaching & Learning, Social Emotional Learning, and Technology. These will develop recommended guidelines and action plans to address all facets of school and district operations.
The district also surveyed parents and staff in order to include their input and in decisions that may occur in the coming weeks.
The district is also reaching out to other districts in the region in order to create a regional approach to reopening.
Bus routes are being developed to follow state guidelines of having 50percent of students per route.
The district will continue routine sanitizing of buildings and facilities, capping water fountains and other safety measures.