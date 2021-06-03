SCDOT starts work on dangerous strip in Summerville

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

