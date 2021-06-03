SCDOT starts work on dangerous strip in Summerville

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the agency has begun a safety improvement project along a 1-mile portion of Dorchester Road, from State Park Road to Parlor Drive.
The $1.9 million project is federally funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program to identify and improve high-crash areas. SCDOT’s partners on this project include the Federal Highway Administration, Dorchester County, the town of Summerville and the Summerville Police Department.
An SCDOT study found that from 2015 to 2019, there were 710 crashes, an average of 3 per week, at the location. Of those, the agency reports, there were 134 crashes with injuries, equaling about 3 per month.
Key features of the project will include installing a 5-inch raised concrete median to reduce crashes by limiting areas where drivers can make left turns. An SCDOT study in 2018 showed a raised median has been proven nationally to reduce crashes by up to 60 percent.
The work will also include updating timings at the traffic signals; new pavement markings; and improving the corner of the Dorchester Road/State Park Road, Dorchester Road/Old Trolley Road and Dorchester Road/Ladson Road intersections to accommodate U-turns. Most of the work requiring lane closures will be at done at night. The completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.
The work is similar to what is being done on a mile stretch of Highway 176 or St. James Avenue in Goose Creek which will soon have raised medians down the center that will end dangerous left turns that are the cause of several accidents.
In August 2018, SCDOT began public meetings on fixing the issue. Every day, over 40,000 vehicles travel along St. James Avenue between the intersection at Old Moncks Corner Road and the big intersection at Highway 52.
Numbers released in 2018 from SCDOT showed that, on average, there are 10 crashes a month on the stretch. A lot of the crashes are T-bone-type accidents involving two vehicles. The work, which costs $3.5 million, has a completion date of July 31, 2021.