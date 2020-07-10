SCDOT announces road impovement plans

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on July 10th that they will begin construction on 14.65 miles of Highway 61 in Dorchester County.
Construction will begin in September and will improve the road's safety and quality.
SCDOT expects the first phase of construction, a scenic portion of the road near the Charleston county line, to be completed by December 2020.
Lane closures and delays can be expected by motorists during construction.
“Our refined design for Highway 61’s improvements preserves the corridor’s live oak trees that are hundreds of years old and improves citizens’ safety as they drive along the scenic route,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall. “Based on a detailed analysis of seven years of crash data and significant input from the community, we were able to work with Governor Henry McMaster and other stakeholders to alter our plans to maintain the area’s historic beauty while fulfilling our commitment to make our roads safer.”
Improvements on the road will include a new road bed and pavement, two 11 foot wide lanes with three foot paved shoulders, safety rumble strips on the center line and edges, higher-visibility reflectors and warning signs for curves.
The second phase of construction will be 8.25-mile section of highway near the Colleton County to Highway 17A. It will be repaved, received new four foot shoulders and rumble strips. It will also receive new paint and reflectors as well. This will begin after the first phase is complete.
The total cost of the project is $7.8 million including incentives for Banks Construction, the contractor who received the bid, to complete the project on time.
The road improvement is part of the Rural Road Safety program which began in July 2017. The goal of the program is to improve the aging and most travelled corridors in the state.
“Nearly 30 percent of fatal and serious-injury crashes in South Carolina’s rural areas occur on five percent of our roads, which is why our work to improve the safety of rural roads is a priority focus,” said SCDOT Commissioner Robby Robbins. “The Highway 61 project shows we can accomplish our safety goals with a multifaceted approach while being sensitive to additional needs of communities.”