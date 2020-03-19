SCDNR-related cancellations and closures

SCDNR continues to monitor COVID-19. In accordance with directives issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, SCDNR has canceled, postponed or closed several programs and events.
Following are SCDNR-related cancellations:
The antler scoring session at Price's Country Store (March 20)
John Davis Meet & Greet (March 20)
Diversity Outreach Program - Wateree River WMA and HP Nature Hike (March 21)
SC Archery in the Schools Program State Championship (March 24-26)
The Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic (March 27-29)
The Youth Bass Fishing Championship (March 27-28) - Postponed
Coyote Management Workshop – Webb Wildlife Center (April 2-3)
Fish Brosnan Forest Fishing Rodeo (April 4)
Table Rock State Park Fishing Clinics (April 4 & April 18)
Diversity Outreach Program - Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve Nature Walk (April 11)
Diversity Outreach Program - Volunteer Lab Day at Parker Annex Archaeology Center (April 13)
Blue Hole Recreation Area Fishing Rodeo (April 25) - Postponed
Sun City Grandparents Park Fishing Clinics (May 16, June 20, July 18) - Suspended until further notice
All volunteer lab days at Parker Annex Archaeology Center are canceled until further notice.