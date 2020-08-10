SCDHEC: Make sure COVID-19 contact tracers are legit

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging all residents to only respond to legitimate contact tracing calls and emails from public health officials.
“Our contact tracing team plays a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Elieff, DHEC Pubic Health Preparedness Director in an emailed statement. “We encourage all South Carolinians to do their part by answering our call.”
DHEC said the agency has been conducting contact tracing for COVID-19 cases since the first reports in the state. Notifying people about a possible exposure is critical to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 because the virus can be transmitted without causing symptoms.
Currently, the statement said, DHEC has more than 700 individuals trained to perform case investigations across the state, supplemented by 230 active contact monitors. A total of 600 contact monitors have been trained to date and will be deployed as needed.
If a resident tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer will make contact with the individual. Tracers will help the infected connect to medical care and help and resources and support if needed. They will ask about places visited and whom you have spent time with.
SCDHEC said the information you provide is kept confidential and not shared with others. They will not ask about your immigration status nor share your information with immigration officials. Contact tracers will follow-up with all the people you recently were in close contact with and let them know they have been exposed to COVID-19.
DHEC considers a “close contact” as someone you have been within six feet of for at least 15 minutes. The agency will never share your name and your personal information with any of your contacts.
Tracers will inform your contacts about what they need to do during the next couple of weeks to take care of themselves and others.
The agency’s statement said a contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security number, money, bank account information or immigration status. If you are concerned about whether a caller is a real DHEC official, verify their identity by asking them to send you an email. The email should end with @dhec.sc.gov. Or call the DHEC regional epidemiology office to confirm the caller’s name and credentials.
Contact tracing participation is voluntary and confidential. A legitimate contact tracer will never threaten consequences for not participating or answering questions.