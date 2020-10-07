Rotary launches Summerville fundraiser to rid world of polio

Rotary members in Summerville are taking action on World Polio Day, recognized this year on Oct. 24, to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
Gourmet Coffee and Tea Fundraiser
In support of Rotary International and its effort to eradicate Polio worldwide, the Rotary Club of Summerville will once again conduct its annual Polio fundraiser.
From now until Dec. 18, members of the Rotary Club of Summerville, will offer for sale one pound bags of gourmet coffee and a new item this year, boxes of locally grown American Classic Tea.
The one-pound bags of gourmet coffee are a special blend created by Coastal Coffee Roasters in Summerville especially for the Rotary Club of Summerville.
The bags of coffee come in regular or decaf and are available in whole bean or ground form. The cost per bag is $15.
Boxes of American Classic Tea, a new item offered by the Rotary Club of Summerville this year, is locally grown on the Charleston Tea Plantation. Each box comes with 12 individually wrapped tea bags. The cost per box is $10.
To support the Rotary Club of Summerville and to purchase either the gourmet coffee or the American Classic Tea, please contact any Rotary Club of Summerville (Lunch) club member or visit their website at www.summervillerotaryclub.org.
All proceeds from the sale of the gourmet coffee and tea will support Rotary International’s efforts to eradicate Polio worldwide.
When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Great progress has been made against the disease since then.
Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus — Afghanistan and Pakistan. The organization remains committed to the end of Polio.
With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
“We are excited to participate annually in Rotary’s worldwide effort to eradicate Polio through this fundraiser,” said David Powell, public image chair for the Rotary Club of Summerville.
Rotary has contributed more than $2.1 billion to ending polio since 1985, including approximately $5000.00 donated last year by the Rotary Club of Summerville.
About Rotary
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe.
For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service.
From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.
Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.