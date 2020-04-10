Rotary Club of Summerville Launch Project Adopt-a-Blessing Box

Project Adopt-a-Blessing Box is the Rotary Club of Summerville’s newest service project designed to provide food and supplies to those in the community who need them. The project is a perfect practice of social distancing and virtual gathering while abiding by the new regulations. At this time, this project is an ideal way to help those in need and are available in multiple areas in Summerville.
“In a time when people are shut-in, and out of work, it occurred to us that the blessing box is the perfect opportunity to get food out there to those who need it without social contact. Someone that needs it will get it and you will never know who,” said Gillis McAllister, President Rotary Club of Summerville.
The concept was constructed last week and the organization received a lot of support from community members and is officially ready to launch. Past programs include the “At The Kickoff to End Hunger” meals packaging event in February over 60 volunteers from across our community joined with Summerville Rotary to package 10,000 meals that were then donated to Dorchester District 2 for their Food Pantry.
“If you want to help those in need this is the perfect chance to contribute, it gives you a chance to get fresh air and take the stress of those affected during these hard times by giving what you can.” said Shirley Berardo, Rotarian at Rotary Club of Summerville Lunch Club.
Shown below are boxes at Newington Elementary, St. Paul's Anglican, Summerville Baptist, Bethany UMC, Summerville Elementary, Stallsville UMC, and Boone Hill UMC.
The program is grassroots and voluntary. There are 22 boxes located throughout the Greater Summerville region, as listed below. The ones provided by the Rotary Club of Summerville are highlighted in bold font.
417 Central Avenue (Summerville Baptist Church)
206 Central Avenue (St. Luke's Church)
888 Central Avenue (Cornerstone Baptist)
Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway
102 Sangaree Park Court
209 Mikel Drive (Quail Arbor)
183 Apache Drive (Indian Springs)
10 King Charles Circle (Newington Elementary)
610 Cedar Street
1001 Beech Hill Road (Beech Hill Elementary)
438 Marketplace Drive (Church at Cane Bay)
9800 Delmar Highway (Ashley Ridge High School)
303 Central Avenue (Bethany United Methodist Church)
111 Waring Street (St. Paul's Church / Skardon Hall
100 Limehouse Drive (Stallsville United Methodist Church)
801 Boone Hill Road (Boone Hill United Methodist Church)
449 Old Trolley Road (Dorchester County Career Development Center)
301 Chandler Creek Road (Sires Elementary)
835 S. Main Street (Summerville Elementary School)
1253 Jedburg Road (New Hope United Methodist Church)
2102 State Road (Providence Wesleyan Church)
505 North Pine Street (Flowertown Home Builders)
Please consider taking some time and dropping off non-perishable food and supplies at one or more of these boxes. You can contact Club Treasurer Bill Toombs for reimbursements. Again, Project Adopt-a-Blessing Box allows donating items to those in the community who need them.